Reviewing Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) & Its Peers

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 29.68 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $1,253.55 billion $585.37 million 9.82

Enlight Renewable Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 923 4307 4200 77 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -16.10% 5.36% 0.44%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy competitors beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

