Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

