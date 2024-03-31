StockNews.com Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Shares of H stock opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

