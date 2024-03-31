StockNews.com Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NBHC stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

