Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 5.0 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

