Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

