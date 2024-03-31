Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.