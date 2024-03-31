GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.