UBS Group Boosts SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target to $126.00

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

