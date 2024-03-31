Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.