nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

nCino stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

