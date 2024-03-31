Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.