KeyCorp Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

SQ stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 489.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

