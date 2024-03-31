Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,916 shares of company stock worth $1,506,291. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

