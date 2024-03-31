Benchmark Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $6.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

