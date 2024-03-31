Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,990,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,978,567. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

