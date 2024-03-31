Ball (NYSE:BALL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

NYSE:BALL opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

