PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head-To-Head Survey

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 170.73% 19.50% 19.10% Victory Oilfield Tech -30.63% N/A -68.11%

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $13.16 million 3.87 $12.30 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $1.62 million 9.35 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns perpetual interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,731 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.