Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$77.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

