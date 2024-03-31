L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

