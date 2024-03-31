Analysts Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 12,040.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.