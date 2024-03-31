Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $11.08

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

LC stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

