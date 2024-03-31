Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

