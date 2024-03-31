Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

