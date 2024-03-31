Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 610.76% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,849 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 170,220 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

