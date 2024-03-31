Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

