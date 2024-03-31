Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

