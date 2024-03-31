Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $196.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $224.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

