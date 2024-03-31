Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $735.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 197,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 981.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 120,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

