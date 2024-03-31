Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.