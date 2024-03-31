Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.