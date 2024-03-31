Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

