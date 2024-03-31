Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Financial Comparison

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Free Report) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 10.25% 11.15% 8.23%

Dividends

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sysmex pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sysmex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. $2.02 billion 1.79 $340.19 million N/A N/A Sysmex $3.04 billion 3.57 $338.80 million $0.76 34.07

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sysmex.

Summary

Sysmex beats Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2022, the company operated through a network of head office and 177 branches, and 25 sub-branches in Japan; 1 branch in New York and a representative office in Silicon Valley; and 2 branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Shanghai. The company was formerly known as The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

