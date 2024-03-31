Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Trading Up 0.6 %

WHD opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

