Contrasting Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Information Services Group 2.12% 12.89% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nukkleus and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Nukkleus.

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Information Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $22.37 million 0.08 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.67 $6.15 million $0.12 33.67

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Nukkleus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

