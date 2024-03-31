Raymond James Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.10.

NYSE GDDY opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $122.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,457,935. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

