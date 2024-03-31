Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

PLYM stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 505.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 357,899 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.