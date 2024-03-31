Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

