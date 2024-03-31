EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $179.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.33. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

