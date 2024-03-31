Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

