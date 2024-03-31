Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

