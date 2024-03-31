Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) versus BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 7 1 0 2.13 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Amedisys presently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Amedisys.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.24 billion 1.35 -$9.75 million ($0.31) -297.29 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.21 N/A N/A N/A

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys -0.44% 12.76% 7.02% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amedisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

