Needham & Company LLC Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $58.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.43.

DKNG stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

