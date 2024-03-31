KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $70.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.50 to $70.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

