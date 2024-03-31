Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$19.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at C$19.97 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

