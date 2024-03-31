Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Articles

