Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics
Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.