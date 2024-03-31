EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %
EMX stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.73. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.