EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

EMX stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.73. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

