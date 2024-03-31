Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.