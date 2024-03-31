Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
