Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) vs. Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 2.55 $201.82 million $2.54 13.90 Triumph Financial $472.59 million 3.92 $41.08 million $1.60 49.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.31% 9.51% 1.13% Triumph Financial 8.69% 5.14% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triumph Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.00%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Triumph Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

