Critical Review: Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rock Energy Resources and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 3 1 1 0 1.60

Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $76.83, indicating a potential downside of 27.87%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 24.51% 30.85% 14.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $9.90 billion 8.32 $2.43 billion $3.14 33.92

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

