StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

X stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

